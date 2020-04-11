Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-West Ham follow Southampton with players agreeing to wage deferrals

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 10:01 IST
Soccer-West Ham follow Southampton with players agreeing to wage deferrals

West Ham United became the second Premier League club to announce wage deferrals for their players to cope with the financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. A day after Southampton said their players would defer part of their salaries, West Ham announced a raft of measures that the club hopes will help retain jobs and pay full salaries to non-playing staff.

"I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation," captain Mark Noble said in a club statement. Manager David Moyes, Vice Chairman Karren Brady and Chief Financial Officer Andy Mollett will take a 30% pay cut.

Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and fellow shareholders will also inject 30 million pounds ($37 million) cash into the east London club to deal with the challenges. "There is still a long and difficult road ahead but we remain committed to doing everything we can to support those most in need, and together we will come through it stronger," Brady said in the statement.

With the Premier League at a standstill, footballers are facing pressure to accept wage cuts. The players union, however, questioned the league's call for a 30% player wage reduction, saying it would reduce tax revenue for Britain's National Health Service. ($1 = 0.8073 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

All hopes of summer holidays dashed, children say they will miss train journeys

From Agras petha to Mathuras peda, train journeys have a completely different meaning to children, who count not just the stations during their travel but also the regional delicacies they offer. Often restless, they wait through the year w...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Empty churches, food drive mark start of Easter weekend in coronavirus-hit U.SPolitical leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend under th...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms, spokesman saysHarvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for rape, has no symptoms of the coronavirus, his spokesman said on...

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, three deaths: NHC

China has reported 46 new coronavirus cases, including four local and 34 asymptomatic infections, while three more people have died due to the global pandemic, taking the death toll in the country to 3,339, health officials said here on Sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020