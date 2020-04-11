Left Menu
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:14 IST
Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row on Saturday after 510 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement, marking the smallest overnight increase since March 23.

Total fatalities from the virus rose to 16,353, from 15,843 on Friday, the ministry said, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 161,852 from 157,022.

