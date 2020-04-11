Woman dies of coronavirus infection in Dhule

Woman dies of coronavirus infection in DhulePTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:46 IST
A 22-year-old woman on Saturday died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Dhule district, according to the administration. The woman hailed from Malegaon in Nashik district.
"The woman, who was suffering from severe anaemia and some cardiac issues, was admitted in the Dhule Medical College on April 7," the official communication said. She was later tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
"She died at 6 am," it said. Earlier, a 53-year-old man from Sakri in Dhule district had died due of COVID-19.
