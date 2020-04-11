Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iranians must respect health protocols as coronavirus curbs ease -Rouhani

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:59 IST
Iranians must respect health protocols as coronavirus curbs ease -Rouhani
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to respect health protocols to guard against the new coronavirus as "low-risk" economic activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.

So-called low-risk businesses will resume across the country from Saturday with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will restart from April 18. Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the highly infectious COVID-19 respiratory disease. "Easing restrictions does not mean ignoring health protocols ... social distancing and other health protocols should be respected seriously by people," Rouhani was quoted as saying.

The Islamic Republic has been struggling to curb the spread of the infection but the government is also concerned that measures to limit public life to contain the virus could wreck an already sanctions-battered economy. Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabeie said "in case of long-term shutdown, some 4 million people could be out of work", IRNA reported.

"Four million non-state employees face stoppage or reduction in activities, reduction of salaries and expulsion." Health authorities have repeatedly complained that many Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home, warning about a second wave of the outbreak in Iran where the death toll had reached 4,357 with 70,029 infected cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours -- the smallest overnight increase since March 23.Spains total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose t...

Govt says considering request to extend lockdown by 2 weeks: PM says focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi'

The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, government said on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and told the...

Coronavirus spreads at major Kazakh oilfield's worker camp

Twelve people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at one of the worker camps located next to the giant Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan, its operator Tengizchevroil said on Saturday. The Chevron-led group, the central Asian nations ...

Iran says virus deaths rise 125 to 4,357

Iran on Saturday reported 125 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the overall toll in the Middle Easts worst-hit country to 4,357. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 1,837 new infections had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020