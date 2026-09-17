China's Secret Diplomacy: Balancing Influence and Energy Security

China has discretely appealed to Tehran for its assistance in curbing Yemen's Houthi advancements, following a Saudi request for intervention after increased military activity by the Iran-backed group, sources revealed.

This development follows the Houthis' accelerated movement along strategic locations, threatening Saudi oil exports and regional navigation routes. China, relying heavily on these energy corridors, has publicly called for dialogue and stability.

While Tehran has pointed to broader geopolitical tensions, notably involving the U.S. and Israel, as barriers to peace, China has underscored the pressing need to prevent further destabilization, considering its significant economic stake in the Middle East.