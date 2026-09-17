China's Secret Diplomacy: Balancing Influence and Energy Security

China has confidentially urged Tehran to rein in Yemen's Houthis amid escalating tensions involving Saudi Arabia, highlighting Beijing's strategic interests in maintaining regional stability. The diplomatic maneuver underscores China's delicate balance of its energy dependencies and its growing influence in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:28 IST
China's Secret Diplomacy: Balancing Influence and Energy Security
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China has discretely appealed to Tehran for its assistance in curbing Yemen's Houthi advancements, following a Saudi request for intervention after increased military activity by the Iran-backed group, sources revealed.

This development follows the Houthis' accelerated movement along strategic locations, threatening Saudi oil exports and regional navigation routes. China, relying heavily on these energy corridors, has publicly called for dialogue and stability.

While Tehran has pointed to broader geopolitical tensions, notably involving the U.S. and Israel, as barriers to peace, China has underscored the pressing need to prevent further destabilization, considering its significant economic stake in the Middle East.

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