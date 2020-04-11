Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,316 to 24,413 -health authorities

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:33 IST
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,316 to 24,413 -health authorities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,316 on Saturday to 24,413, health authorities said, with 132 new deaths.

The country's cumulative death toll is 2,643, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

PoK, Gilgit Baltistan unprepared to handle COVID-19 outbreak

Lack of coronavirus testing laboratories, medical staff, and Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits in Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK and Gilgit Baltistan are causes of major concern, say political activists even as the pandemic is set to fl...

586 COVID-19 hospitals with 1 lakh isolation beds, over 11K ICU beds across country: Health Min

A total of 586 hospitals in the country have been marked as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals with a capacity of over one lakh isolation beds and 11,500 ICU beds reserved for coronavirus patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. Addr...

Medicine cartons reach at various railway stations: East Coast Railway

East Coast Railway on Saturday said that medicine cartons have been received at various stations including Palasa, Brahmapur, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Rayagada Stations today, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. These medicines have b...

Policeman attacked for stopping Friday prayers in mosque in Nepal

A group of Muslim youths in Nepal allegedly manhandled a police officer after he tried to stop Friday prayers in a mosque in southern Nepal in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. Violating the three-week-long nationwide lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020