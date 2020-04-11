Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 1,316 to 24,413 -health authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,316 on Saturday to 24,413, health authorities said, with 132 new deaths.

The country's cumulative death toll is 2,643, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

