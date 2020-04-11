Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air France in talks with French govt over emergency funding - Les Echos

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:08 IST
Air France in talks with French govt over emergency funding - Les Echos
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Air France KLM has requested several billion euros of emergency funds from the French state while it negotiates a loan package from banks, which would be guaranteed by France and the Netherlands, French business daily Les Echos reported.

The airline has asked for an immediate state cash injection to meet its needs for the next four to five months, the paper said, with air travel paralyzed by the coronavirus shutdown. Air France KLM and the French finance ministry declined to comment.

Negotiations with the banks over loans to tide it over for the next 12 to 18 months are taking longer than expected, Les Echos reported, adding that neither Air France KLM nor the banks, we're satisfied with the level of guarantee that France provides of 75%, which compares to a 90% backup by the Netherlands. Sources previously told Reuters that Air France KLM is in talks with banks to receive up to 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in state-backed bank loans.

The airline had said on Thursday that despite cost-cutting measures to stave off the impact of the coronavirus crisis, it expects it will be short of cash in the third quarter, but said it was confident of French and Dutch government support. French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said earlier this week that the government was prepared to provide massive support to the airline in order to save a French industrial champion.

Air France KLM Chief Executive Benjamin Smith has asked the French government to increase its guarantee to 90%, Les Echos said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Nalco to fund 200-bedded Covid-19 hospital in Odisha

State-run miner Nalco will fund an exclusive 200-bedded hospital for COVID-19 patients in Odisha, the company said on Saturday. Showing commitment and solidarity with the home state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, National Aluminium...

Singapore confirms 191 new coronavirus infections, eighth death

Singapores health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also re...

BSF extends helping hand to villagers of border areas

The Border Security Force BSF has been extending help to the needy villagers in border areas during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The BSFs Guwahati Frontier distributed grocery...

New York City public schools to remain closed for rest of school year - mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020