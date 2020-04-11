Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS files status report in Delhi HC, assures treatment to HIV, cancer patient amid lockdown

All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has assured the Delhi High Court that treatment will be administered to an HIV positive woman, who had filed a petition claiming she was denied appropriate medical attention amid coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:43 IST
AIIMS files status report in Delhi HC, assures treatment to HIV, cancer patient amid lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has assured the Delhi High Court that treatment will be administered to an HIV positive woman, who had filed a petition claiming she was denied appropriate medical attention amid coronavirus lockdown. The woman, who has been living with HIV for the past 20 years and is suffering from oral cancer, had approached Delhi High Court claiming she needed urgent surgery as she is bleeding from the tongue due to cancer, but was denied medical attention due to lockdown.

AIIMS filed a status report on the petition and said that doctors will give necessary treatment to the petitioner as an in-patient and later as an out-patient by giving her definitive chemo-radiation after her tooth extraction is done and once her condition stabilizes. The court had, while hearing the plea, observed that considering the physical condition of the petitioner as well as her other ailments and if the doctor opines that performance of the surgery would be at high risk to the patient, this Court in the exercise of its jurisdiction would not direct the doctors to take a different view.

Meanwhile, Delhi government also assured that on the petitioner's applying for fresh passes beyond April 14, 2020, if the lockdown continues, full co-operation will be given to the petitioner and her family members by issuing fresh passes for the further lockdown duration so that there is no inconvenience caused to the petitioner or her family members. According to the status report, the petitioner was admitted to BRA-IRCH, AIIMS on April 4, 2020, and on examination, her diagnosis was confirmed as Carcinoma Tongue with co-morbidities-AIDS and history of pulmonary tuberculosis.

AIIMS, in the status report, said that considering the decreased weight of the petitioner, a nutritional evaluation was done and she was put on a diet plan. "The surgical team evaluated the petitioner and was of the opinion that in view of the nature of growth, poor general condition and anticipated poor surgical outcomes, the surgical procedure for her disease stage would be a high-risk, major, radical procedure with substantial morbidity and she may not withstand such surgical procedure hence opinion of non-surgical management was sought from Radiotherapy Department on April 6, 2020," the report said.

"Whereafter, the petitioner was evaluated and the Radiotherapy Team recommended definitive chemo-radiation therapy. The risk involved in the surgical oncology, radiotherapy, were duly explained and informed to the petitioner who sought some time to make a decision," it added. It said that the patient finally agreed to start definitive chemo-radiation, following which the said decision was taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Nalco to fund 200-bedded Covid-19 hospital in Odisha

State-run miner Nalco will fund an exclusive 200-bedded hospital for COVID-19 patients in Odisha, the company said on Saturday. Showing commitment and solidarity with the home state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, National Aluminium...

Singapore confirms 191 new coronavirus infections, eighth death

Singapores health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also re...

BSF extends helping hand to villagers of border areas

The Border Security Force BSF has been extending help to the needy villagers in border areas during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The BSFs Guwahati Frontier distributed grocery...

New York City public schools to remain closed for rest of school year - mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020