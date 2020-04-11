Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:56 IST
Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start

President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to continue to respect measures to guard against the new coronavirus as "low-risk" business activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.

So-called low-risk businesses, mainly factories and workshops, resumed across the country, with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will re-open from April 18. "Easing restrictions does not mean ignoring health protocols ... social distancing and other health protocols should be respected seriously by people," Rouhani was quoted saying.

The Islamic Republic is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the COVID-19 respiratory disease and has been struggling to curb the spread of the infection, but the government is also concerned that measures to limit public activities could wreck an already sanctions-battered economy. High-risk businesses including theatres, swimming pools, saunas, beauty salons, schools, shopping centres and restaurants will remain closed.

Yet health authorities have repeatedly complained that many Iranians have ignored appeals to stay at home, warning of a second wave of the outbreak in Iran where the death toll has reached 4,357 with 70,029 infected cases. "If people become arrogant over the relatively better situation now and disregard anti-corona health measures ... we will surely face a hard and heavy phase (of the disease)," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on state TV.

News agencies carried pictures showing heavy traffic on inner-city freeways in Tehran and crowded buses and subway cars, despite warnings by officials that public transport was behind more than 20 percent of the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Iran executed a death-row prisoner who had allegedly led a mass prison escape, IRNA reported, after fears of a coronovirus outbreak led to riots in several institutions.

IRNA said the man, Mostafa Salimi, had been sentenced to death over security offences including involvement in a clash that killed two security officers some 16 years ago. Salimi's name has long featured on lists of Kurdish political prisoners facing execution issued by rights group Amnesty International. Iran has temporarily freed about 85,000 people from jail, including political prisoners, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials have said.

IRNA reported government spokesman Ali Rabiei as saying on Saturday: "In case of a long-term shutdown, some 4 million people could be out of work ... Four million non-state employees face stoppage or reduction in activities, reduction of salaries and expulsion." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Additional reporting by Dubai newsroom Editing by William Maclean and David Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Trouble doctors, paramedics and face action: Noida police warns landlords, residential societies

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday issued prohibitory orders under a central law to prevent landlords and residential societies from pressuring doctors and paramedical staff to vacate premises, officials said. The prohibitory orders ...

COVID-19: Mobile app to track home quarantined people in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has launched a mobile app to track home quarantined people in the Union Territory to ensure that they are following the laid down norms. The app -- CVD Tracker -- has been developed to identify and geo-fence sp...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1069; death toll is 19: Authorities.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1069 death toll is 19 Authorities....

'May extend lockdown post Apr 30; Mumbai to be under red zone'

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune will fall under the red zone as they have reported 91 per cent of the total 1652 positive cases in Maharashtra so far, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday after Chief Minister Uddhav Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020