90 more coronavirus cases in Guj, tally 468; three deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 21:55 IST
The tally of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 468 on Saturday with 90 new patients being found, a health department official said. Three COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll in the state to 22, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The number of patients who have recovered also rose to 44 with eleven patients being discharged on Saturday. Two of the three deceased patients were 65 years old while another was 70 years old.

One of them was also suffering from diabetes, Ravi said. Since Friday evening, the state government tested 2,045 samples, taking the total number of tests conducted to 9,763.

Of 90 cases reported on Saturday, Ahmedabad recorded 46 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 243. Vadodara reported 36 new cases, followed by Anand at three, and Surat, Bhanvagar, Gandhinagar, Bharuch and Chhota Udepur reporting one each.

District-wise, Vadodara has reported 95 cases so far, Surat 28, Bhavnagar 23, Rajkot 18, Gandhinagar 15, Patan 14, Bharuch 8, Anand 5, Kutch 4, Porbandar and Chhota Udepur 3 each, Gir Somnath and Mehsana 2 each, and Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha and Dahod one each. Out of 402 active cases, the condition of 398 is stable, while four others are on ventilator.

On Saturday two patients each were discharged from Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Surat and Gandhinagar, and one each from Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara..

