Jhansi admin directs pharmacies to provide details of those who purchase medicines for cough, cold

Jhansi administration on Saturday held a meeting with chemist association and ordered all medical stores to inform them of details of all those buying medicines regarding cold, cough and fever.

ANI | Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:35 IST
Jhansi administration held a meeting with chemist association on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"We have directed all the medical stores to inform about the people who are buying medicines related to cough, cold, fever and breathlessness. We have directed them to form a list of their addresses, phone numbers and names and provide it to the administration," said Andra Vamsi, District Magistrate Jhansi.

Speaking to ANI, Rajendra Aggarwal, Member of Chemist Association said, "We attended a meeting with DM and he directed us to form a data of people who are buying medicines for cough, cold and fever and we have assured him that we will follow the instructions." (ANI)

