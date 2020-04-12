Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Memorial tournament to slot into British Open dates - Nicklaus

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 03:11 IST
Golf-Memorial tournament to slot into British Open dates - Nicklaus
Nicklaus thinks it unlikely the Memorial can be staged in its original June 4-7 timeslot due to the coronavirus outbreak gripping the United States and much of the world. Image Credit: Flickr

Golf's prestigious Memorial tournament is likely to slot into the calendar on the July dates of the canceled British Open, tournament host Jack Nicklaus said. Nicklaus thinks it unlikely the Memorial can be staged in its original June 4-7 timeslot due to the coronavirus outbreak gripping the United States and much of the world.

Instead, the PGA Tour is planning to postpone the event until July 16-19, Nicklaus said. The tour's website currently lists a "potential" tournament on those dates.

"I think they're looking at probably the British Open (week)," said Nicklaus, who founded the event in 1976 at his home Muirfield Village course in Dublin, Ohio. Speaking on a cbssports.com podcast, the 18-times major champion sounded flexible and willing to work with the tour.

"They're looking at probably British Open (week)," he said. "Right now the Memorial tournament is still on in its regular date. Whether we'll be ready on the first of June, I seriously doubt it.

"Whether we'll be ready in the middle of July, I don't know but we certainly hope." The Memorial is one of the biggest tournaments outside the majors, regularly attracting a stellar field and having a major feel played in front of massive and knowledgeable galleries.

It has so-called "elevated status" on tour, with the winner receiving a three-year exemption, one more than regular tournaments. Tiger Woods has won the tournament a record five times.

The PGA Tour, as with the rest of the sports world, is having difficulty planning for a resumption given the unpredictable health crisis. It has not played since March 12, when it shut down abruptly after the first round of the Players Championship, a day after the National Basketball Association became the first American sport to halt its season.

The official schedule still has competition resuming at the Charles Schwab Challenge (formerly the Colonial tournament) in Fort Worth, Texas from May 21-24. While the British Open, which had been scheduled for Royal St George's in Kent, has been canceled, the other three majors have been postponed.

The PGA Championship has been rescheduled for Aug. 6-9, with the U.S. Open pushed back to Sept. 17-20 and the Masters to Nov. 12-15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Memorial tournament to slot into British Open dates - Nicklaus

Golfs prestigious Memorial tournament is likely to slot into the calendar on the July dates of the canceled British Open, tournament host Jack Nicklaus said. Nicklaus thinks it unlikely the Memorial can be staged in its original June 4-7 ti...

Reports: Blackhawks, D Mitchell agree on entry-level deal

Defenseman Ian Mitchell has agreed to an entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to multiple reports Saturday. According to The Athletic, Mitchell has yet to sign the deal but has agreed to a three-year contract. The con...

Nats GM: Team staffer tested positive for COVID-19

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo on Friday said a team employee tested positive for the coronavirus but added it is not a player and that the staffer is getting better. Speaking on a conference call, Rizzo said the employee i...

Egyptian police disperse villagers who stopped burial of doctor killed by coronavirus

Egyptian police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse a crowd of people who gathered in a village near the Nile Delta to prevent the burial of a doctor who died of coronavirus, according to local newspapers and footage on social media. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020