Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American NGO raises USD 400K for COVID 19 relief efforts

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 13:22 IST
Indian-American NGO raises USD 400K for COVID 19 relief efforts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian-American non-governmental organization has raised more than USD 400,000 for relief and assistance work among thousands of COVID-19 affected people in the US, including distributing thousands of face masks to health care personnel. With this, just two Indian-American organizations - Sewa International (USD 400,000) and Indiaspora (USD 600,000) - have raised USD 1 million for their COVID-19 relief efforts.

On Saturday, Sewa International also announced the launch of a national registry for COVID-19 Blood Plasma. So far, it is the only 24/7 service that offers a national registry for both donors and recipients under the Convalescent Plasma Therapy program with live phone facility and social media support.

"Our mission is to bring together matching blood donors and COVID-19 patients seeking the plasma, in-time and save lives, and we are open round-the-clock to serve," said Sewa International president Sree Sreenath. "We are using technology and human resources for troubleshooting regulatory and logistical bottlenecks. We are in a mission to help physicians and families of critically ill COVID-19 patients obtain convalescent plasma in a timely manner," he said.

Run by a dedicated team of volunteers, the services adhere to HIPPA medical data protection laws, and protect the privacy and confidentiality of the registered users (donors and recipients), the NGO said in a statement. "A dedicated group of physicians and technologists designed and developed this registry rapidly because they saw the urgent need for such a service nationwide," said Prem Pusuloori, Sewa Director of National & International Programs.

The NGO which started its helpline on March 15 from three cities has now expanded to eight cities in the US. More than 200 volunteers have been trained in manning the helplines. One-fifth of the helpline cases are related to grocery delivery and food request, 38 percent are of medical and health issues, 13 percent are travel-related information and eight percent ask immigration questions, it said. More than 200 volunteers have so far have made 10,000 home-made masks and donated to nursing homes, school districts, EMS centers, USPS workers, hospitals.

The Indian-American NGO has donated over 30,000 surgical and N95 masks to hospitals, emergency management system of counties, ambulance services, first responders, caregivers, county Sheriff offices, Nursing homes, courthouses. It has also distributed over 2000 bottles of sanitizers, and 2,000 pairs of gloves. Several other Indian-American organizations are carrying out relief measures across the country.

The Connecticut-chapter of GOPIO headed by its trustee and past president Shelly Nichani delivered food for healthcare workers at the Stamford Hospital on Sunday. Overseas Congress Seva Dal in North Jersey have helped five hospitals with masks and gloves, along with three food drives for first responders, said Rajendra Dichpally.

Globally, the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December has killed 108,862 people and infected over 1.7 million people globally. The US has the highest number of infections at 529,887, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The US on Sunday overtook Italy as the country with the highest number of deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the fatalities crossing 20,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Eight arrested for gambling in Rohini

Police have arrested eight people for gambling in Rohini sector 16 while a lockdown is in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. During a raid on a house, eight persons were found gambling, they said, Rs. 95,...

I'm trying to save the world: Rihanna warns fans to stop asking about new music

Pop star Rihanna has asked her fans, who are demanding her to release her new album soon, to back off as her prime focus right now is doing her bit in saving the world from the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner was one of the first Ho...

COVID-19 changes cinema game from big to small screen

The transition from the magic of the big screen experience, complete with popcorn, candy and push back chairs, to the small screen has been rapid as audiences adapt to life under lockdown and filmmakers resize their offerings in keeping wit...

25 more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state tally reaches 493

25 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 493, state Health Department said. 25 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, 23 in Ahmedabad and two in Anan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020