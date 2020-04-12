Left Menu
China's Harbin orders 28-day quarantine after rise in imported cases

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:07 IST
China's northeastern city of Harbin will implement a 28-day quarantine measure for all arrivals from abroad, its government said in a statement posted online on Sunday. People entering the capital of Heilongjiang province bordering Russia will be held at a quarantine center for 14 days at first, followed by another 14 days at home, it added.

They will also be subjected to two nucleic acid tests and an antibody test. The government will also lock down for 14 days residential units in which confirmed and asymptomatic coronavirus cases are found, it added.

