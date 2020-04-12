Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

Fourteen persons tested coronavirus positive in Nagpur on Sunday, four of whom had attended last months Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin, an official said. These 14 new patients took the number of COVID-19 patients in the city to 41.

Six of these total 14 patients have been quarantined at the facility created in the MLA Hostel. Eight others are admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the official said. "This is the highest number of persons who have tested positive for the deadly infection in Nagpur in a single day.

With this, the tally of COVID-19 patients in the city has risen to 41," he said. "Four of them had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

