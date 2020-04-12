Left Menu
Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu, cases rise to 48

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:29 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Jammu rose to 48 on Sunday as four more persons tested positive for the infection, officials said. An Army jawan who was visiting his home town in Samba district and a doctor posted in Udhampur district are among those who tested positive. The other two cases have been reported from Roop Nagar and Satwari areas, they said.

The Army jawan is posted outside Jammu and Kashmir. He was on leave and had come to his home town in Samba on March 18. He was under quarantine but was shifted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital here after he developed some symptoms, the officials said. His test came back positive for coronavirus, making him the district's first case, they said.

Jammu had reported five COVID-19 cases on Saturday. These included a 28-year-old woman from Trangali village in Akhnoor sector who gave birth to a baby at Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SGMS) Hospital here last week, the officials said.

All medical staff who handled her case have been sent to administrative quarantine, they said. According to the officials, the woman was asymptomatic when she was admitted to the sub-district hospital, Akhnoor on April 8 for delivery. She was shifted to SMGS Hospital the next day.

However, after the delivery she developed symptoms like fever and cough and was tested for COVID-19. She and her newborn along with five other patients undergoing treatment at the hospital have been shifted to the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Gandhi Nagar, they said. Both the sub-district and SGMC hospitals were thoroughly sanitised and fumigation was carried out within the premises, they added.

The samples of the newborn and other family members of the woman have also been sent for testing. The woman had no history of travel or contact with any positive case, they said..

