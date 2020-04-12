Left Menu
Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case reported; 13 discharged so far

PTI | Noida | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:37 IST
No fresh case of coronavirus infection was reported in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday, keeping the tally at 64, even as one patient was cured of the disease and discharged from hospital, officials said. Adjoining Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh is among the 15 districts of the state where hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 cases) have been completely sealed. “Forty-three test reports were received here on Sunday and all of them have resulted negative for COVID-19,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. “Total 1,344 samples have been collected and sent for test so far from Gautam Buddh Nagar. Sixty-four positive cases have been recorded of which 13 have been cured and discharged, while the remaining are undergoing treatment. Total active cases now are 51,” the officer added. The Health Department here said 786 people are under surveillance while 546 are under institutional quarantine. Also, 404 teams were deployed on Sunday as part of the cluster containment exercise, which have identified 80 travellers and put them on surveillance, the department said.

