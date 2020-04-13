Left Menu
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 06:18 IST
China reports 108 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 99 day earlier

Mainland China reported 108 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of daily infections in more than five weeks amid continued rise in patients entering the country from overseas.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that the mainland reported 98 new imported cases, a record high and up from 97 a day earlier, and another 61 new asymptomatic patients.

Total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341.

