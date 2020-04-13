Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 13-04-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 09:41 IST
COVID-19: 59 Indians among 233 new cases in Singapore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fifty-nine Indians are among 233 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532, the Health Ministry has said. Of the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters while 15 to earlier cases. The remaining 167 have no links to earlier cases, pending contact tracing, the ministry said in its daily update on Sunday.

Seven new clusters, or commonplaces of gatherings, were found, including one linked to a restaurant at a five-star casino-resort complex. The restaurant is linked to eight cases and McDonald's is linked to five infections. Thirty-one of the 976 patients still in hospital are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while most others are stable or improving.

There are 988 cases who are clinically well but still tested positive for COVID-19. They are being isolated and cared for at community facilities, said the ministry. The death toll stands at eight.

Four additional cases are linked to the Indian-origin mega store Mustafa Centre, taking its total to 82. The number of work permit holders working in Singapore and dormitory-related cases has increased sharply and this is likely to go up, "especially as we undertake more aggressive testing in dormitories", said the ministry.

Authorities further tightened circuit-breaker measures to control the spread of the deadly disease, recommending that commuters wear masks on public transport and closing all beaches. Markets will also refuse entry to people not wearing face masks and food outlets will face fines if their workers do not wear masks or face shields.

During the circuit breaker period, which lasts from April 7 to May 4, Singaporeans are to leave their homes only for essential activities such as buying food and groceries. The novel coronavirus which originated from China in December has killed 114,185 people and infected over 1.8 million people globally. The US has the highest number of infections (556,044) and deaths (over 20,000), according to Johns Hopkins University data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

My mother always told me you will come back to Manchester United: Paul Pogba

French midfielder Paul Pogba revealed that, after leaving Manchester United in 2012, his mother was confident of him returning to the club. Pogba came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge but after o...

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown - sources

India is planning to restart some manufacturing after April 15 to help offset the economic damage of a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, two government sources said, even as it weighs extending the lockdown.The 21-day lockdown of Indias more...

New Zealand, Australia say too soon to ease restrictions despite coronavirus slowdown

Officials in New Zealand and Australia, hailed globally for their early signs of success in combating the spread of the coronavirus, said on Monday it is too soon to start easing social distancing rules or reopening their economies. The rat...

OPEC+ oil producers agree on deal to cut output by 9.7m barrels

Big oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day as energy markets grapple with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The biggest oil deal in history was clinched after three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020