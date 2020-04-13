CEC & ECs from ECI to contribute thirty percent of basic salary to fight COVID

At present, the country, like the rest of the world, is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is evident that the Government along with other agencies is engaged in the mammoth task of controlling the spread of this pandemic and taking various measures to manage and minimize its impact on public health and the national economy. The numerous steps being taken by the Government and Civil Society organizations require vast resources for which contribution from all sources, including reducing the burden of salaries on the exchequer, might be helpful.

In view of the foregoing, Commission has decided to contribute in the form of voluntary reduction of thirty percent in the basic salary paid by the Election Commission of India to Chief Election Commissioner Sh Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Sh Ashok Lavasa and Sh Sushil Chandra for a period of one year commencing 1st April 2020.

