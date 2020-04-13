Philippines records 18 new coronavirus deaths, 284 more cases

The Philippine health ministry on Monday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths and 284 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 315, while confirmed cases have increased to 4,932, adding 45 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 242.

