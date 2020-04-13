Vietnam's total coronavirus cases climb to 265, no deaths

Vietnam's total coronavirus cases climb to 265, no deathsReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 13-04-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 16:50 IST
Vietnam's health ministry reported five more confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the country's tally to 265, with no deaths.
Nearly 122,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Vietnam, it said, and 72,500 people have been under quarantine.
