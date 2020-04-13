Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 18:16 IST
Trump retweets #FireFauci after coronavirus scientist comments
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a call to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nation's top expert on infectious diseases said lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trump retweeted a message Sunday from a former Republican congressional candidate who cited Fauci's comments during a television interview on Sunday and tweeted "time to #FireFauci." The Republican president in the past has repeated critical tweets of officials or enemies rather than make the criticism himself. The retweet fueled speculation Trump was running out of patience with the popular scientist and could fire him.

The White House on Monday did not comment on Trump's retweet. Fauci has assumed national prominence - and a degree of affection - as a leader in the fight against the coronavirus. He has contradicted or corrected Trump on scientific matters during the public health crisis, including whether the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is effective against the virus.

Fauci was asked on CNN's "State of the Union" about a New York Times report documenting early warnings issued to the White House about the novel coronavirus. The scientist acknowledged shutting the country down sooner could have saved lives, but cautioned that a number of factors were involved. "Obviously, it would have been nice if we had a better head start, but I don't think you could say that we are where we are right now because of one factor," Fauci said. "It's very complicated."

Already a target of the far-right for his contradictions of Trump, Fauci drew more opprobrium after the interview. Trump also denounced the Times story in tweets on Sunday, calling it "Fake."

Last week during the daily White House coronavirus briefing, Trump stepped in and prevented Fauci from answering a question about hydroxychloroquine. "He won't fire Fauci today," tweeted Joe Lockhart, press secretary to former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. "He needs to humiliate him a while first. And one thing you can really count on ... He won't have the guts to do it himself."

Fauci, 79, has led the federal infectious disease agency since 1984 under Republican and Democratic presidents. Republican George W. Bush honored him with the presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008. Some polls during the public health crisis have shown Americans trust him more than Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: A U.S. tribe’s uphill battle against climate change; Six killed as severe storms, tornadoes rip through U.S. South and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Pregnant American reunited with husband after UAE coronavirus quarantineHannah OReilly, who is six months pregnant, has been reunited with her husband in the United Arab Emirates aft...

U.S. Democrats push Republicans for funding for coronavirus testing

The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on Republicans on Monday to work toward new bipartisan coronavirus legislation, citing a lack of funding for the national testing needed to begin to reopen the U.S. economy. The call from De...

World News Roundup: Gaza resumes coronavirus testing amid shortages; South Korea set to ship coronavirus testing kits to U.S. and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Chinese dams held back Mekong waters during drought, study findsChinas Mekong River dams held back large amounts of water during a damaging drought in downstream countries last year despit...

Ministers, officials resume office in Shastri Bhawan amid coronavirus outbreak

On the 20th day of the lockdown, Union ministers and senior officials resumed working from offices on Monday at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the vehicles entering Shastri Bhawan, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020