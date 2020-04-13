Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pharma industry producing enough medicines to meet domestic, export demand

The industry gave its feedback on typical issues faced by the industry at Baddi(HP), Zirakpur(Punjab), Daman & Silvassa and in the Northeast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 19:28 IST
Pharma industry producing enough medicines to meet domestic, export demand
The industry representatives expressed happiness on the Union Home Ministry's advisory issued on 12.4.2020 to facilitate the pharma sector in these difficult times. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Pharma industry is producing enough stocks of essential medicines particularly HCQ to meet both domestic demand and to meet export obligations. The production and transportation are being ensured throughout the country by the Department with the help of State/UT administrations. This position emerged after a Video Conference(VC) held here today under the chairmanship of Secretary of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Dr. P D Vaghela to review the operations and issues of the pharmaceutical and Medical Devices industry. The VC was attended by JS (Policy) Mr. Navdeep Rinwa and the representatives of various associations of manufacturers of drugs and medical devices including IPA, IDMA, OPPI, BDMA, AiMeD, MTaI, Pharmexcil, CII, FICCI and All India Association of Chemists and Druggists.

The industry gave its feedback on typical issues faced by the industry at Baddi(HP), Zirakpur(Punjab), Daman & Silvassa and in the Northeast. Zirakpur is the main distribution centre from where medicines are supplied to the whole of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and Laddakh. Similarly, Baddi, Daman, and Silvassa are important centers of Pharmaceuticals production. The coordinated efforts of various departments of the central government and state governments ensured in resolving major issues in supplies of medicines in the North East. Secretary informed the industry that Department of Pharmaceuticals is in constant touch with the industry, states, and the other departments through email, whatsapp groups, control room set up in the DoP as well as in the NPPA and through VCs in order to get to know their issues and quickly address those by taking up with relevant authorities.

The industry representatives expressed happiness on the Union Home Ministry's advisory issued on 12.4.2020 to facilitate the pharma sector in these difficult times. However, they put forward some suggestions such as the need to declare courier services as essential services given their important role in the delivery of medicines including those of diabetes, anti-cancer, and other high-value drugs. The need to allow all ancillary services and products required for the smooth running of the Pharmaceutical industry was stressed upon. The problem of congestion of JNPT port and Mumbai airport was also specifically mentioned. Dr. Vaghela exhorted everyone to do their best so that the uninterrupted supply of medicines and medical devices in all parts of the country is ensured. AIOCD was asked to ensure that medicines that require a prescription by law should not be dispensed by any chemist without a prescription. AIOCD assured full cooperation of all the distributors and chemists in the country. Secretary thanked all the associations for their excellent efforts in maintaining supplies of medicines during this lockdown and assured full support from the government in addressing their genuine difficulties.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Two children discharged from hospital in J-K after negative COVID-19 tests

Samples of two children, who were admitted at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari in Srinagar, have come negative for COVID-19 and they have been discharged. First two COVID-19 positive children discharged today from JLNM Hospital Rainawari Srinagar a...

Amazon to add 75,000 more jobs amid coronavirus pandemic

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it plans to hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers as the coronavirus epidemic kept Americans locked in their homes and demand for online orders surged.With shoppers c...

Oil prices edge higher after output cut, but demand worries weigh

Oil prices edged higher on Monday in a muted response to a global deal on record output cuts amid concerns over whether the pact will head off an oil glut as the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand.The OPEC group of oil producers, comprisin...

Pune : Court slaps Rs 1000 fine on man for not wearing mask

A local court here imposed fine of Rs 1000 on a 31-year-old man for not wearing a mask in the public place during the COVID-19 lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020