Pharma industry producing enough medicines to meet domestic, export demand

Indian Pharma industry is producing enough stocks of essential medicines particularly HCQ to meet both domestic demand and to meet export obligations. The production and transportation are being ensured throughout the country by the Department with the help of State/UT administrations. This position emerged after a Video Conference(VC) held here today under the chairmanship of Secretary of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Dr. P D Vaghela to review the operations and issues of the pharmaceutical and Medical Devices industry. The VC was attended by JS (Policy) Mr. Navdeep Rinwa and the representatives of various associations of manufacturers of drugs and medical devices including IPA, IDMA, OPPI, BDMA, AiMeD, MTaI, Pharmexcil, CII, FICCI and All India Association of Chemists and Druggists.

The industry gave its feedback on typical issues faced by the industry at Baddi(HP), Zirakpur(Punjab), Daman & Silvassa and in the Northeast. Zirakpur is the main distribution centre from where medicines are supplied to the whole of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and Laddakh. Similarly, Baddi, Daman, and Silvassa are important centers of Pharmaceuticals production. The coordinated efforts of various departments of the central government and state governments ensured in resolving major issues in supplies of medicines in the North East. Secretary informed the industry that Department of Pharmaceuticals is in constant touch with the industry, states, and the other departments through email, whatsapp groups, control room set up in the DoP as well as in the NPPA and through VCs in order to get to know their issues and quickly address those by taking up with relevant authorities.

The industry representatives expressed happiness on the Union Home Ministry's advisory issued on 12.4.2020 to facilitate the pharma sector in these difficult times. However, they put forward some suggestions such as the need to declare courier services as essential services given their important role in the delivery of medicines including those of diabetes, anti-cancer, and other high-value drugs. The need to allow all ancillary services and products required for the smooth running of the Pharmaceutical industry was stressed upon. The problem of congestion of JNPT port and Mumbai airport was also specifically mentioned. Dr. Vaghela exhorted everyone to do their best so that the uninterrupted supply of medicines and medical devices in all parts of the country is ensured. AIOCD was asked to ensure that medicines that require a prescription by law should not be dispensed by any chemist without a prescription. AIOCD assured full cooperation of all the distributors and chemists in the country. Secretary thanked all the associations for their excellent efforts in maintaining supplies of medicines during this lockdown and assured full support from the government in addressing their genuine difficulties.

(With Inputs from PIB)

