Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNICEF chief calls for release of children in detention due to COVID-19

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore painted a picture of children detained in overcrowded spaces with inadequate access to nutrition, healthcare and hygiene services – conditions highly conducive to spreading disease.

UN | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:48 IST
UNICEF chief calls for release of children in detention due to COVID-19
Children across the globe are being held in the juvenile justice system, including pre-trial custody, in immigration detention, or on other administrative grounds. Image Credit: Twitter(@childreninwar)

Hundreds of thousands of children in detention around the world are at "grave risk" of contracting COVID-19, the head of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday, calling for their urgent release.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore painted a picture of children detained in overcrowded spaces with inadequate access to nutrition, healthcare and hygiene services – conditions highly conducive to spreading disease.

"An outbreak in one of these facilities could happen at any moment", she said in a statement, adding that these children were also more exposed to neglect, abuse, and gender-based violence, especially with low staffing levels or care negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Children detainees

Children across the globe are being held in the juvenile justice system, including pre-trial custody, in immigration detention, or on other administrative grounds. They are also detained in relation to armed conflict, national security or activism, or maybe living with parents who are under lock and key.

"These children and those at risk of contracting the virus due to underlying physical and mental health conditions should be released", underscored Ms. Fore, calling on governments and other authorities to "urgently release all children" who can safely return to their families or an appropriate alternative.

Such alternatives include extended families and other family or community-based care.

Moreover, UNICEF also called for an "immediate moratorium on new admissions of children to detention facilities".

Management direction

UNICEF and the Alliance for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action, along with leading child rights organizations, academics, and UN agencies have released guidance on key actions authorities can take to protect children deprived of their liberty during the pandemic.

And Ms. Fore maintained that UNICEF stands ready to assist authorities in preparing to release children, including through identifying safe conditions for doing so.

In closing, she spelled out that the rights of children to protection, safety and wellbeing must be upheld at all times: "The best way to uphold the rights of detained children amidst a dangerous pandemic is their safe release."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus

Brazils health minister urged the government to speak with a unified voice in its fight against the new coronavirus, effectively calling out President Jair Bolsonaro for downplaying the threat ahead of what are likely to be the two toughest...

ITBP conducts search in avalanche-hit Lahaul village as local trapped

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP said that it is conducting a search operation in the entire area of avalanche-hit Bargul village as a local was reported to be trapped.The search is being done with help of avalanche search equipment.An ...

Nigerian police deploy units to tackle lockdown crimewave

Nigerian police will immediately deploy additional units to Lagos and Ogun states to combat an upsurge of crime committed during a lockdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Police spokesman Frank Mba said on Monday that the intell...

RCD Espanyol drops Rocket League team

RCD Espanyol ended its Rocket League affiliation and disbanded its roster. The organization took the action on Sunday and withdrew the team from the European promotion playoffs for the Rocket League Rival Series. Instead, in a team statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020