Left Menu
Development News Edition

250-year-old U.S. Easter tradition's horns silenced by coronavirus pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:59 IST
250-year-old U.S. Easter tradition's horns silenced by coronavirus pandemic

Every Easter Sunday for almost 250 years, residents of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, have been awakened by small groups of musicians playing the hymn "Sleepers, Wake," before the Home Moravian church's sunrise service. Not this year.

The groups of trumpeters and tuba players that proceeded through the streets during the Revolutionary War, Civil War and World Wars One and Two have been silenced this year because of the novel coronavirus. "We are grief-stricken," said the Rev. Ginny Tobiassen, the 60-year-old pastor of the Home Moravian church, which is part of a Protestant denomination dating back to the 15th century. "This is a very, very hard thing to bear for every Moravian. But we accept the way this has to be."

The church - like many houses of worship across the United States - is following health officials' urging to cancel all social gatherings of 10 or more people. A pastor and a small handful of musicians will gather in the church for a service that will be broadcast on local television and the internet. They will go on without the spectacle of up to 300 musicians playing in a call-and-response style through the town, a tradition dating back to 1772 that in recent years has drawn thousands of believers and spectators before the 6 a.m. service.

The church, which was founded in 1753 - before the founding of the United States - has closed its doors to members only once in its history, Tobiassen said. That was in 1918, during the Spanish flu pandemic that killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide and about 675,000 Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "And that was in the fall," Tobiassen said. "Our Easter service was held as normal."

The church has a long history of missionary work around the globe and stones at the church's cemeteries are flat against the ground to show their universal humility and equality before God. About 6,000 people including many non-members typically join in the Easter Service, considered the holiest day on the Christian calendar. This year's service, although broadcast, will be the same as every year, Tobiassen said.

There is no sermon and a pastor leads the crowd in a liturgical, communal prayer read aloud by the faithful in call- and-response style. The pastor leading the service this year is the Rev. Chaz Snider, chair of Salem Congregation Board of Elders, who will lead the small group inside Home Moravian, all sitting at a safe distance apart.

They will have to forgo the face masks that the CDC recommends that people use for protection. "You can’t sing or play a horn through a mask," Tobiassen said.

Snider, in a letter to the 12 congregations in his church province that sponsor the event, wrote of his regrets over the lack of public participation in this Sunday's service. "This was a difficult decision to make, and this Easter will be different for all of us," he wrote. "But we have faith in God who brings hope out of fear. So set your alarm, brew a cup of coffee, and join us on your back porch as we proclaim the resurrection of our Lord."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil minister urges unified voice as Bolsonaro downplays coronavirus

Brazils health minister urged the government to speak with a unified voice in its fight against the new coronavirus, effectively calling out President Jair Bolsonaro for downplaying the threat ahead of what are likely to be the two toughest...

ITBP conducts search in avalanche-hit Lahaul village as local trapped

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP said that it is conducting a search operation in the entire area of avalanche-hit Bargul village as a local was reported to be trapped.The search is being done with help of avalanche search equipment.An ...

Nigerian police deploy units to tackle lockdown crimewave

Nigerian police will immediately deploy additional units to Lagos and Ogun states to combat an upsurge of crime committed during a lockdown to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Police spokesman Frank Mba said on Monday that the intell...

RCD Espanyol drops Rocket League team

RCD Espanyol ended its Rocket League affiliation and disbanded its roster. The organization took the action on Sunday and withdrew the team from the European promotion playoffs for the Rocket League Rival Series. Instead, in a team statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020