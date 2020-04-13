South Africa coronavirus cases rise to 2,272, deaths at 27

South Africa coronavirus cases rise to 2,272, deaths at 27Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:23 IST
South Africa has recorded 99 new coronavirus cases, taking the total in the country to 2,272, health minister Zweli Mkhike said on Monday.
The country has also recorded a further two deaths from the virus, increasing the death toll to 27, Mkhize told participants of a Zoom meeting with media, scientists, academics and others that was also broadcast on television.
