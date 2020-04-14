Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's nursing homes to see more coronavirus deaths even as overall cases diminish

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 00:04 IST
Canada's nursing homes to see more coronavirus deaths even as overall cases diminish

Canada's nursing homes, which already have seen almost half the country's total coronavirus deaths, will continue to see fatalities even as the overall number of new cases slows, Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said on Monday. The number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by almost 9% to 734 on Monday from a day earlier. That is slower than the 11% reported yesterday and the almost 32% increase recorded a week ago.

The total number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 24,804, a less than 5% increase from Sunday. A week ago, there was almost a 15% overnight increase in positive diagnoses. Deaths in long-term care facilities "will continue to increase even as the epidemic growth rate slows down," Tam said in a daily news conference in Ottawa.

While many nursing homes across the country have been hit hard, 31 people have died in a single Montreal-area care home since mid-March, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said over the weekend, though only five so far are known for certain to have been caused by COVID-19. Legault blamed the situation on "major negligence" and said the owners had not cooperated when authorities first tried to probe reports of problems. Health authorities that visited the 150-bed residence in late March found "serious problems" and a severe staff shortage. Police are investigating.

Residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, because of typically more compromised immune systems, frailty and sharing common areas. Frequent visitors and workers from outside compound the situation. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released new guidelines for long-term care homes over the weekend, including monitoring that all staff and visitors wear masks.

The coronavirus crisis has forced authorities across the country to shut down non-essential businesses. As of Sunday, Canadian applications for federal emergency unemployment aid totaled 5.97 million, according to government data.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau on Monday said the government is offering C$50 million ($36 million) to agriculture and food processing businesses who have to bring in temporary foreign workers this year. Companies will be eligible to C$1,500 for each worker to help cover the costs of the mandatory 14-day quarantine required of everyone who enters the country from abroad, Bibeau said. ($1 = 1.3875 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

Sacred Games Season 3: Cast revealed, What Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels of his famous dialogue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

French new coronavirus death toll rises by 574 to 14,967

The death toll in France from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 14,967 from 14,393 a day earlier, the French public health authority said on Monday. The body added 6,821 patients were currently in intensive care units, down from 6,8...

Motor racing-Larson suspended by NASCAR for use of racial slur during esports event

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely and ordered him to attend sensitivity training after he used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will ...

Riot Games unveil Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship

Riot Games announced Monday that Teamfight Tactics will crown the first global champion later this year. The Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship will take place at the end of Set Three and offer a 200,000 prize pool. Sixteen players fro...

49ers re-sign CB Verrett

Former first-round pick Jason Verrett re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Verrett, 28, has played in just six games since he went to the Pro Bowl with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015.Verrett played in only one game last season with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020