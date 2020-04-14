Fauci says Trump listened to his advice about coronavirus mitigation

Top U.S. health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that President Donald Trump listened to his advice when he recommended that mitigation efforts be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Fauci made the comments after saying in a separate interview that lives could have been saved if the country had shut down sooner during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trump retweeted a call to fire Fauci after that interview, but the White House said on Monday Trump did not intend to part ways with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

