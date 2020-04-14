Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Anything possible as NHL readies for relaunch, says Bettman

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 04:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 04:06 IST
NHL-Anything possible as NHL readies for relaunch, says Bettman

The National Hockey League will be prepared for a post-coronavirus relaunch whenever an opportunity presents itself, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Monday. The opening round of the playoffs would have been underway this week but like every other North American sport, the NHL has been forced into hibernation since March 12 by the novel coronavirus.

With no live hockey to digest, fans have turned to social media where various scenarios, some vague and far-fetched and others detailed and considered, have been floated and debated. Bettman conceded during an interview on CNN that many were not realistic but all would be considered.

"All the leagues are basically focused on the same things," said Bettman. "There has been a lot of speculation we are going to play in neutral sites like North Dakota and a variety of other places. "The fact is when you are in the position all of us are in, you have to be prepared to relaunch when the opportunity presents itself, which means you have to not rule out any conceivable alternative and be prepared even if some of them turn out to be not realistic."

With almost 600,000 coronavirus cases and more than 23,000 deaths reported in the United States by Monday, the idea of cramming close to 20,000 spectators into arenas does not seem realistic at the moment. When play does resume, it is likely to be in neutral locations or hubs in empty arenas where teams and staff can be isolated, limiting exposure to the coronavirus to both players and the public.

Grand Forks, North Dakota and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan have been floated as possible sites. But even as talk intensifies about the reopening of the U.S. economy, Bettman emphasized the NHL was continuing to consider its options. One of those options reportedly being considered is a summer finish to the 2019-20 season with the 2020-21 season starting up in November.

"We're exploring and want to be prepared for every option whatever circumstances present themselves," said Bettman. "So we haven't ruled anything in and we haven't ruled anything out and we will be prepared to go in whatever direction makes sense at the time. "We're exploring all options but when we will have an opportunity to return depends on things we have absolutely no control over," said Bettman.

"It all starts with everybody's health and wellbeing. Until there is a sense that people can get together... we don't know when we can come back."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains

Asian stocks were set for a modest bounce on Tuesday as U.S. stock futures edged higher, although fears the coronavirus could drag on the global economy for months are likely to temper investor confidence.E-Mini futures for the SP 500 nudge...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Shes got everything you want Ionescu to shine in WNBA draftOregons Sabrina Ionescu is set to seize the spotlight in Fridays virtual WNBA draft, as players and coaches stay behind closed ...

Soccer-Brazilian football not likely to restart any time soon: CBF

The chance of Brazilian football restarting in May is more of a hope than an expectation, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF said on Monday. Brazilian football was suspended last month because of the spread of...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Putin says Russia may need the army to help battle coronavirusPresident Vladimir Putin said on Monday Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the coronavirus crisis and warne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020