FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 115,242 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1400 GMT on Monday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. AMERICAS * Total number of infections in the United States were nearly 570,000 and deaths topped 23,000, according to a Reuters tally. * A total of nine states on the U.S. East and West coasts said they had begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies and lifting of strict stay-at-home orders amid signs the worst had passed in the U.S. pandemic. * Wyoming reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on Monday, the final U.S. state to report a fatality from the outbreak. * Brazil likely has 12 times more cases of the new coronavirus than are being officially reported by the government, with too little testing and long waits to confirm the results, according to a study released. EUROPE * The death toll from COVID-19 in British hospitals rose to 11,329 and the government, which is having to operate without its convalescing leader Boris Johnson, signalled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week. * French President Emmanuel Macron announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won. * President Vladimir Putin said Russia might need to call in the army to help tackle the virus crisis and warned the contagion was getting worse after the number of confirmed cases rose by a record daily amount. * Turkey will impose a fresh lockdown next weekend as part of measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, President Tayyip Erdogan said, after a 48-hour curfew in 31 provinces that ended at midnight.

ASIA AND THE PACIFIC * China reported 108 new cases on Sunday, the highest in nearly six weeks, bringing the total cases in mainland China at 82,160, while the death toll rose by two to 3,341. * India and Pakistan are planning to partially reopen their economies to minimise the cost of restrictive measures imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, officials in the two countries said. * Singapore's health ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday in the city-state's biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918. * China dismissed allegations leveled by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for coronavirus, quarantine and ill treatment. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iran's death toll from the outbreak has risen to 4,585, with 111 more overnight, a health ministry official said, adding the total number of infected cases had reached 73,303 in the most-affected Middle Eastern country. * Sudan will impose a lockdown on the capital Khartoum for three weeks after 10 more cases of the new coronavirus were discovered on Monday, its information minister said. * Nigeria will extend lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states for an additional 14 days to combat the new coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address to the nation that acknowledged the sacrifices of the country's poor. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Stocks on Wall Street mostly slid on Monday over concerns of what the coronavirus pandemic will do to corporate earnings, while crude prices were mixed as a global deal on record output cuts failed to quell doubts the pact would head off an oil glut. * A steep economic downturn and massive coronavirus rescue spending will nearly quadruple the fiscal 2020 U.S. budget deficit to a record $3.8 trillion, a staggering 18.7% of U.S. economic output, a Washington-based watchdog group said. * Argentina's inflation rate is expected to rise to 3% in March, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, up from a month earlier even as the government tries to keep consumer prices in check during the coronavirus pandemic and resulting nationwide lockdown. * India's retail inflation dropped to a four-month low in March, increasing the chances that the central bank will ease interest rates further in its efforts to encourage economic activity that has stalled amid the coronavirus outbreak. * Brazil's economy will shrink this year by 5.0% due to the direct and indirect economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The World Bank, which would mark the country's biggest crash in at least half a century. * The International Monetary Fund said it would provide immediate debt relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to allow them to focus more financial resources on fighting the pandemic. * Some large U.S. passenger airlines are close to accepting the terms of a $25 billion offer for government coronavirus payroll aid, with announcements possible as early as Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said. (Compiled by Uttaresh.V, Devika Syamnath; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)

