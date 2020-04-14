Left Menu
India extends world's biggest lockdown as coronavirus cases cross 10,000

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:17 IST
India on Tuesday extended until May 3 a nationwide lockdown for its 1.3 billion people as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, said the challenge was to stop the virus from spreading to new parts of the country, but held out hope that some restrictions could be eased next week in the least-affected areas to allow essential activities. "Till May 3, every Indian will have to stay in lockdown. I request all Indians that we stop the coronavirus from spreading to other areas," he said.

Modi spoke as latest government data showed the number of people infected with coronavirus had reached 10,363, with 339 deaths. Though the numbers are small compared with hard-hit western nations, like the United States, Italy and Spain, health experts fear that is because of India's low levels of testing, and actual levels of infection could be far higher.

"The nation has benefited greatly from social distancing and lockdown. If we only look at it from the economic standpoint it looks expensive – we’ve had to pay a huge cost, but before the lives of Indians this has no comparison. " Modi offered no immediate relief to the millions of people who have lost their jobs because of the shutdown of the 2.9 trillion economy, but said he felt their pain, with poor families struggling to afford food, and many migrant workers unable to reach their villages. Neighbouring Pakistan is also due to take a decision on its lockdown due to end on Wednesday. The World Bank has said economic growth in India and other South Asian countries is likely to be the slowest for four decades this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Writing by Sanjeev Miglani, additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, Devjyot Ghoshal, Nidhi Verma, Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

