UK new welfare benefit claims soar to 1.4 million, minister says

Britain has received about 1.4 million new benefit claims for welfare payments as the coronavirus lockdown stalls swathes of the economy.

"It's now up to about 1.4 million," British Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said, adding that the figure included Universal Credit and job seekers' allowance or employment support allowance.

"We are capable of processing and managing those claims."

