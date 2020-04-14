Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-France considering Ligue 1 restart in June: L'Equipe

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:44 IST
Soccer-France considering Ligue 1 restart in June: L'Equipe
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

France is considering restarting Ligue 1 on June 3 or June 17, with the latter date more likely, sports daily L'Equipe has reported, citing a document from league organizers (LFP). Soccer in France was suspended indefinitely last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday French President Emmanuel Macron extended the lockdown in the country to May 11.

The L'Equipe report said that if the season resumed on June 17 teams would have to play every three days so the regular campaign could end by July 25, leaving time for relegation and promotion playoffs to be completed by Aug. 2. L'Equipe also said LFP members had voted on Friday to push back the start of next season by two weeks to Aug. 23, but that the decision would have to be confirmed by France's Football Federation (FFF).

The French Cup final between Paris St Germain and St Etienne has been scheduled for June 27, according to the document, while the League Cup final between PSG and Olympique Lyonnais had been penciled in for July 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Decision to resume construction works from April 15 in UP stands cancelled, says Deputy CM Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the decision to resume construction works from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh has been revoked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. The...

Parineeti Chopra shares throwback picture from Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of herself from an old photoshoot by fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Exuding elegance, the Ishaqzaade actor is seen wearing a tube dress in a nude shade in the click.Chopra i...

FOREX-Dollar slips as Chinese data improves

The dollar fell Tuesday, much to the enjoyment of sterling and Australian dollar holders, after better-than-expected economic data from China which painted a less gloomy picture of the new coronavirus economic fallout than markets had feare...

Hong Kong shares end higher as China trade data lifts sentiment

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Tuesday after China reported smaller-than-expected contractions in imports and exports in March, and as fears over the global spread of the new coronavirus eased. The Hang Seng index ended up 135.07 points...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020