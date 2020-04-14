Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than shown in daily data - ONS

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:23 IST
UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than shown in daily data - ONS

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15% higher than the daily statistics have indicated so far, according to data that include deaths in the community published on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics said 6,235 people in England and Wales had died by April 3 with mentions of COVID-19 on their death certificates. "When looking at data for England, this is 15% higher than the NHS numbers as they include all mentions of COVID-19 on the death certificate, including suspected COVID-19, as well as deaths in the community," ONS statistician Nick Stripe said.

Unlike the daily data published by the government that show only deaths in hospitals, these figures include deaths in the community, such as at nursing homes. In London, nearly half (46.6%) of deaths registered in Week 14 involved COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Ana de Armas initially didn't think she was cut out to be a Bond girl

Actor Ana de Armas says she was shocked when director Cary Fukunaga offered her a role in No Time To Die as she associated the character of a Bond girl with beauty standards that go beyond the normal. The film marks the fifth and final appe...

Philippines ramps up coronavirus testing to find thousands of unknown infections

The Philippines introduced a more aggressive testing programme for the coronavirus on Tuesday to locate what it said could be as many as 15,000 unknown infections, despite having implemented some of Asias strictest and earliest lockdown mea...

UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than previously shown - new data

Britains death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15 higher than official figures have indicated so far, according to broader data published on Tuesday that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes. The Office for Nati...

Lindsay Lohan says her new album is 'a remembrance of things' from 'my early 20s'

American actor, singer Lindsay Lohan dropped a new single Back to Me, this month and said that her upcoming album is a mix of personal reflection and dance jams. According to Page Six, the 33-year-old singer said of the new single, It has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020