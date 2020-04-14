Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wizz Air cuts jobs and pay while planes remain grounded

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:27 IST
Wizz Air cuts jobs and pay while planes remain grounded
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@wizzair)

Low-cost airline Wizz Air will reduce its workforce by 19%, cut salaries and return older leased aircraft to lower costs while it is not flying during the coronavirus pandemic. Wizz Air, whose geographic focus is central and eastern Europe, said it could not give guidance for its current financial year but sounded a bullish note on prospects, saying it is sticking to a plan to grow capacity by 15% annually once markets normalize.

That confidence was in contrast to Lufthansa, which warned last week it was cutting capacity because it believed it would be years before air travel returns to pre-crisis levels. Coronavirus has brought air travel to a standstill and any passenger flights that are still operating are mainly for repatriation purposes. Britain's Heathrow airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, forecast passenger numbers would plunge by more than 90% in April.

Wizz, which said it was operating 3% of its capacity, said it had 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) of cash at the end of March 2020, putting it in a strong financial position. Citi analysts have forecast that Ryanair and Wizz Air will be the only major European carriers to avoid refinancing. For the 12 months to March 31, 2020, the airline said it expected to report an underlying net profit in line with its guidance range of between 350 million euros and 355 million.

It would, however, take an exceptional charge of between 70 million euros and 80 million related to hedging losses. The airline, which is listed in London but was founded in Hungary, said it was making 1,000 people redundant, as well as cutting executive and senior officer pay by 22% and salaries of pilots, cabin crew and office staff by 14% on average.

It said it was also working with suppliers to cut contracted rates and that as existing lease contracts expire it would return 32 older leased aircraft by the end of 2023. ($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's ITV under fire over presenter's 5G-coronavirus comments

Britains biggest free-to-air broadcaster ITV came under fire on Tuesday after one of its leading presenters said no one knew whether a conspiracy theory that 5G masts help spread the novel coronavirus was true or not.Some telecoms masts in ...

2 more COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total count climbs to 184

With two more positive cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday, Haryanas COVID-19 count has gone up to 184. Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Faridabad today, said the states Health Department in a statement on Tuesday.Out of 1...

EXCLUSIVE-BOJ considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April - sources

The Bank of Japan will discuss further steps to ease corporate funding strains at this months rate review in order to pump more money into firms grappling with slumping sales due to the coronavirus outbreak, sources familiar with its thinki...

AAI to conduct online programmes for archers and coaches

The Archery Association of India AAI is set to start online programmes to reach out to the coaches and players with the country under lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of Frances 1992 Olympic gold-winning team Pascal C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020