COVID-19: 13 patients discharged after recovery in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Doctors on Tuesday discharged 13 COVID-19 patients from a hospital here following their successful recovery, officials said here. "More Positive Developments: 13 more COVID +Ve patients discharged from CD (Chest Diseases) Hospital Srinagar after treatment/recovery. Good Job everyone," Government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet

Leading pulmonologist of Kashmir Dr Naveed Shah, who is heading the COVID team at Chest Disease Hospital, said while it was a satisfying moment, there should be no lowering of the guard. "A satisfactory moment... relieved 13 covid patients for home quarantine... not to lower our guard....stay home .. stay safe.. maintain social distance..obey advisories

"Together v can overcome all challenges," he tweeted. Two minor sisters, who had contracted the infection from their grandfather, were released for home quarantine in Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

