Russia will not ask EU for sanctions relief over coronavirus -TASS cites foreign minister

Russia will not ask EU for sanctions relief over coronavirus -TASS cites foreign ministerReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:39 IST
Russia is not intending to ask the European Union to lift sanctions due to the coronavirus outbreak, the TASS news agency cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.
The EU imposed sanctions on Russia's banking, financial and energy sectors over Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
