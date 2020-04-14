People of India set example for whole world in fighting COVID-19: Amit Shah

Government of India has decided to extend the nation-wide lockdown to fight COVID-19 till 3rd May.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this decision and said that the decision by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown, put in place to fight and end COVID-19, till 3rd May, has been taken to protect lives of the people of the country.

Praising the decisions taken by the Government of India to stop the spread of COVID-19, Shri Shah said that today the world is facing a global epidemic and the people of India, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, have set an example for the whole world in fighting the disease. This is evident in all the timely decisions taken by the government and participation of the people in them, he said.

Describing the coordination between the Centre and the States as very important to deal with this epidemic and to meet every need of the citizens, the Home Minister said that the way all the State Governments are working together with the Central Government is truly laudable. This coordination needs to be intensified so that all citizens follow the lockdown properly and no one faces any problem to access things of their everyday needs, he added.

Saluting the frontline healthcare professionals and security personnel fighting COVID-19, Shri Shah said that the contribution of our doctors, health workers, sanitation workers, police and all the security personnel who are playing an important role in this fight is very touching. Their courage and understanding in these tough times inspire every Indian. Everyone should follow the guidelines and cooperate with them, he stated.

In the time of this crisis, assuring the citizens of the country and motivating them to help each other, Shri Shah said, "As the Home Minister of the country, I reassure the public that there are sufficient reserves of food, medicines and other daily essentials in the country, hence there is no need for any citizen to panic. At the same time, I request the well-off people to come forward and help the poor living nearby".

(With Inputs from PIB)

