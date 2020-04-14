Left Menu
Former Finnish president Ahtisaari recovering from coronavirus

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:56 IST
Finland's former president Martti Ahtisaari, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2008, is recovering after being infected with the coronavirus, Finland's presidential office said on Tuesday, some three weeks after Ahtisaari and his wife were found to have contracted the disease. "President Martti Ahtisaari's and Mrs Eeva Ahtisaari's latest coronavirus samples have been proven negative and they continue to recover," the office said in a statement.

Ahtisaari's infection was confirmed on March 23 and his wife's some days earlier. 82-year-old Ahtisaari, who was president of Finland from 1994 to 2000, won the Nobel Peace Prize for his longstanding contribution to peace mediation.

By Monday, Finland had 3,064 confirmed coronavirus cases and 59 dead from the virus.

