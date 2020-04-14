Left Menu
POWERGRID takes up CSR activities related to COVID-19 pandemic

It has contributed Rs. 200 Crore to PM CARES Fund. Additionally, all employees of POWERGRID contributed one day salary to the PM CARES Fund.

POWERGRID has also provided assistance to hospitals for purchase of ventilators, strengthening medical facilities as well as the creation of infrastructure for managing this pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)

The COVID-19 pandemic is a cause of great concern. While the whole nation is under lockdown, POWERGRID, a central PSU under the Ministry of Power, has not just been ensuring uninterrupted 24x7 transmission of power but also acting proactively by taking up humanitarian relief activities to aid those impacted by the pandemic in India.

Along with the financial contribution to PM CARES fund, the PSU is also distributing food packets/groceries to its contractual workers, laborers and needy people near its sub-station sites and transmission line offices. Besides, these essential items, distribution of masks, sanitizers, and soaps are also being carried out. So far around 81,000 beneficiaries have been provided Ration/food items worth Rs. 4.27 Crore at more than 200 locations across the country.

POWERGRID has also provided assistance to hospitals for purchase of ventilators, strengthening medical facilities as well as the creation of infrastructure for managing this pandemic.PPE kits, ventilators, and other hospital equipment have also been distributed to various hospitals all over the country in its support for the fight against COVID-19.

Further, POWERGRID teams posted in the offices at various locations across the country are sensitizing people about the importance of social distancing during this pandemic and how the implementation of social distancing can curtail the spread of this life-threatening disease.

