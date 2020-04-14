Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 868 to 27,419 -authorities

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 868 to 27,419 -authoritiesReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:33 IST
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 868 to 27,419, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 122 new deaths.
Total deaths in the country are at 2,945, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health said in its daily update.
