UK PM Johnson continues his recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at his official country residence, his spokesman said on Tuesday, repeating that the British leader will only return to work on his medical team's advice.

"He is continuing his recovery at Chequers," the spokesman told reporters. "The priority is for the PM to rest and recover and his medical team have advised him not to immediately return to work."

