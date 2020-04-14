Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK care home deaths add hundreds to coronavirus toll: Report

PTI | London | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:00 IST
UK care home deaths add hundreds to coronavirus toll: Report

The deaths in the UK’s care homes for the elderly and vulnerable add hundreds to the coronavirus fatalities in the country, according to official data released on Tuesday. More than 11,300 people have died of COVID-19 in the country.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures on care home deaths show that 237 people died from coronavirus in care homes in England and Wales in the two weeks until April 3. The ONS figures have a 10-day lag period and therefore that statistic is believed to be even higher, with the UK’s Care Quality Commission (CQC) saying it will begin recording these deaths formally from this week.

“We are working with ONS and Public Health England to look at how to provide a more accurate and timely picture of the impact of COVID-19 on adult social care,” said CQC, the regulator for the care sector. "From this week, the death notifications we collect from providers will allow them to report whether the death was of a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19," it said.

It comes as charities warned that the UK’s elderly were being ignored in the impact assessments related to the pandemic. Age UK, Marie Curie, Care England, Independent Age and the Alzheimer's Society have collectively written to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to publish a comprehensive plan to support social care through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Older people’s lives are not worthless. Care home staff are not second-class carers. The government must step in and make it clear that no one will be abandoned to this virus simply because of their age, condition or where they live,” they note. The government has revealed that there had been coronavirus outbreaks at more than 2,099 care homes in England, though the death toll remains unconfirmed.

The Department for Health says it is following the international standard by quoting the hospital figures each day. The Opposition Labour Party has called on the government to publish daily figures of deaths in care homes to highlight the "true scale" of the spread of the deadly virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Lawyers struggle with video conference facilities at district courts

The video-conferencing system, used for hearing of urgent matters in lower courts here amid the COVID-19 outbreak, has been causing frustration and hurdlesand it needs an upgrade at war footing, lawyers said on Tuesday. Lawyers are facing...

Cardinal Pell threatened online a week after leaving jail

Australian Cardinal George Pell, released from prison last week after a court overturned his child sex conviction, was warned by police Tuesday of online threats against him, as new abuse allegations also emerged. Pell walked free last week...

14,000 teams of 'corona foot warriors' to spread awareness, conduct surveillance in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that 14,000 teams of corona foot warriors have been created to spread awareness regarding COVID-19 and conduct surveillance among other works. We have created 14,000 teams of corona foot ...

Analysts flag growth concerns post lockdown extension

The 19-day extension of the lockdown on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led analysts to flag concerns over its economic impact, with some estimating a GDP contraction of 1 per cent in FY21 as well. Ratings agency Icra said there i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020