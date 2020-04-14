Left Menu
Tamil Nadu confirms 31 new positive cases of coronavirus

As many as 31 people were reported to be COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, taking the total number to cases to 1204 in the state, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:55 IST
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 31 people were reported to be COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, taking the total number to cases to 1204 in the state, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. "The number of samples found to be COVID-19 positive till yesterday was 1173 and today 31 people were confirmed positive," Rajesh told reporters.

She further said, "Out of the 31 samples, 21 belong to a single source contact, 1 has a history of inter-state travel and 9 are other contacts. Everybody has been traced to a particular contact." The number of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) cases tested in the last 24 hours is 69 and none of them have found to be positive," she added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that with the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

