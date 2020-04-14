Denmark's govt proposes quicker reopening of society, says PM

Denmark's government wants to reopen society quicker than previously anticipated, as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continues to fall, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

"The number of hospitalizations have not risen, they have fallen. And the number of people in intensive care is also falling," Frederiksen told a news briefing, without specifying the details of the government's proposal.

The proposal will be discussed with other parties in parliament later on Tuesday, Frederiksen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

