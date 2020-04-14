UK hospital celebrates Indian-origin patient's coronavirus recovery from ICU

A south London hospital on Tuesday celebrated the recovery of an Indian-origin patient after she became the first person to be discharged from their intensive care unit (ICU) following COVID-19 diagnosis. Johty Kesavan, 51, can be seen on a video posted by the Croydon University Hospital on social media being given an applause by medical staff lined up in the halls as she leaves her ward.

"Thank you, thank you," an overwhelmed Kesavan is seen saying as she makes her exit before being greeted by relieved family members with a hug. "Today we celebrate as local resident Mrs Kesavan heads home after recovering from COVID-19 -- the first patient with coronavirus to be discharged from our ICU," said the Croydon Health Services, which is run by a National Health Service (NHS) foundation. "We're thrilled to see her return home to her loved ones and so proud of the work of Team Croydon," the trust said.

Kesavan was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 on March 17 and had to be shifted to ICU with breathing difficulties, suffered in the most serious cases of coronavirus, which has claimed over 120,000 lives across the world so far since the first case was reported in China's Wuhan city in December last year. Elaine Clancy, the chief nurse who is leading the Croydon Health Services Trust's response to the coronavirus pandemic, described Kesavan's recovery as "incredible", which gives hope to all those affected by the deadly virus.

"Mrs Kesavan's incredible recovery, alongside the hundreds of other patients with COVID-19 that we have already successfully discharged, reinforces our continued hope for all of those affected," she said. The hospital said that more than 300 patients have been discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.