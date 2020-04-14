Soccer-EFL, PFA strike deal for clubs to defer 25% of player wages in April

The English Football League (EFL) has agreed a "compromise proposal" with the body representing the country's professional players, allowing clubs to defer 25% of their wages for April amid the new coronavirus outbreak, it said on Tuesday. Professional soccer in England has been suspended since March 13 due to the pandemic with several clubs putting non-playing staff on leave.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) previously accepted that players would have to be flexible and share the financial burden of the impact of the virus, which has infected nearly two million people globally, killing more than 119,000. "In order to deal with the most immediate payroll issue, the EFL is recommending to clubs that local discussions are held with players in respect of the month of April only," the EFL said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2020/april/efl-statement-joint-statement-from-the-efl-and-the-pfa.

"A compromise proposal has been agreed between the EFL and the PFA for those clubs engaged in deferral negotiations with their players, meaning that up to a maximum of 25% of players' wages for April may be conditionally deferred." The EFL, which oversees the three tiers below the Premier League -- the Championship, League One and League Two -- added that players earning less than 2,500 pounds ($3,147) per month will be paid in full and the 25% reduction must not take any player below 2,500 pounds per month.

"This is a recommendation and not a directive as there are clubs who have stated no requirement to take immediate action at this time," the EFL added. "Further conditions may be agreed at a local level through discussions between individual clubs and players."

The EFL and PFA will also form a working group of six club captains/PFA delegates from League One and Two, supported by a representative nominated by the PFA, to engage in dialogue in respect of players' wages. "While the working group will not be a formal negotiating body, it will help to ensure that players are fully informed as they continue to hold discussions with individual clubs," the EFL added.

($1 = 0.7944 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.