Pregnant woman airlifted from HP's Lahaul Spiti to Shimla hospital

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:21 IST
A pregnant woman was airlifted from Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti district to a Shimla hospital for treatment on Tuesday, an official spokesperson said

Tenzin Khachit (29) was taken to Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla from the Kaza subdivision of Lahaul Spiti district

A resident of Pangmo village, she was initially rushed to a Kaza hospital after her condition suddenly deteriorated on April 13. When her health did not improve, the hospital administration decided to refer her to the Shimla hospital. The Kaza hospital administration informed Additional District Magistrate Gyan Sagar Negi, who contacted Agriculture Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda for arranging a helicopter facility after which the woman was taken to the Shimla hospital, the official added.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

