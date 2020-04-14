Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 650; death toll up to 28

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:23 IST
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rises to 650; death toll up to 28

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 650 after 78 fresh infections were reported on Tuesday, while the death toll increased to 28 with the addition of two more fatalities, a health department official said. The count of cases in Ahmedabad rose to 373 after 53 new infections were reported on Tuesday, while in Vadodara, the tally went up to 113 with the addition of six patients, the official said.

Two coronavirus patients died in Gujarat, one each in Bhavnagar and Vadodara, taking the toll in the state to 28. A 50-year-old coronavirus positive man with diabetes died in Bhavnagar, while a 58-year-old man with no underlying condition succumbed in Vadodara, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Ahmedabad district has reported the highest number of deaths at 13. Among other districts that reported fresh cases are Bhavnagar (3), Surat (9), Chhota Udepur (2), Anand (1), Mehsana (2), Dahod (1) and Gandhinagar (1).

The state also reported recovery of five more COVID-19 patients, taking the number of such people to 59, she said, adding among them two each were from Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad, and one from Surat. As many as eight out of 563 active patients were on ventilator currently, while the health condition of 555 others is stable, Ravi said.

"As per our strategy to cover districts which have reported no coronavirus case so far, we tested 660 samples from 14 such districts, out of which only two samples turned out to be positive, both in Banaskantha district," she told reporters. Among them is a five-year-old boy, whose family members had returned from Surat on March 24 and are now under quarantine, the senior bureaucrat said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,733 samples were tested for COVID-19. A total 15,984 samples have been tested so far in the state, with 650 coming out positive and no result awaited.

"In terms of test per million, Gujarat now stands third after Kerala and Maharashtra," she said. She said out of the 28 deaths reported from the state so far, only two were less than 40 years of age. One of them was a 14-month-old boy, while the other was aged 27.

As many as 22 out of the deceased patients had some co-morbid conditions, she said, adding four others, all aged above 60, had no pre-existing illnesses. District-wise, Ahmedabad has reported 373 cases, Surat 42, Rajkot 18, Vadodara 113, Gandhinagar 16, Bhavnagar 26, Kutch and Mehsana four each, Panchmahal, Banaskantha, Dahod and Gir Somnath two each, Chhota Udepur five, Porbandar three, Patan 14, Bharuch 11, Anand 10, and Jamnagar, Morbi, and Sabarkantha at one each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Volunteers turn gigantic AIDS Memorial Quilt fabric into coronavirus masks

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, April 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An army of volunteers in California is using extra fabric from the AIDS Memorial Quilt to make face masks for U.S. homeless people and frontline workers during the new corona...

Apple launches site to show how coronavirus lockdowns affect movement

Apple Inc on Tuesday said it would release data that could help inform public health authorities on whether people are driving less during lockdown orders to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.The data is gathered by counting the number...

Back from meet with Rupani, Cong MLA tests COVID-19 positive

In a worrying development, a local Congress MLA, who attended a high-level meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening, said a civic official. Congress MLA Imran K...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 107 to 1,403 -health minister

Turkeys confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 4,062 in the past 24 hours, and 107 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,403, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.The total number of cases in the country stood...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020